COVID-19: NCDC urges returning travellers to adhere to protocols

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has appealed for the cooperation of all returning travellers by adhering to COVID-19 protocols to ensure that no positive case was imported into the country.

The Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, NCDC, Elsie Ilori, made the appeal at the Presidential Tasks Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Ilori restated the need for travellers to self isolate for at least seven days and get tested for a second time in the country.

“As international flights resume, we do not want to see an influx of imported cases, so it’s important that we maintain the gains that we have achieved so far.

“We need the cooperation of all returning passengers and their adherence to protocols that have been put in place,” she said.

Ilori noted that the NCDC had updated the self-isolation guideline to reflect the current protocol for returning travellers.

“For every passenger that comes into the country, you must self isolate for at least seven days.

“This means strictly staying at home or an identified accommodation away from the general public.

“On the seventh day of isolation, you must present at a designated sample collection centre for your sample to be collected for test.

“If you test positive, You will be treated based on the national care management guidelines, if you test negative, you can rejoin the society.

“So, we urge all incoming passengers to take responsibility and support efforts being made to halt the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

She also advised all returning travellers to adhere to all preventive measures and non- pharmaceutical interventions against the virus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

