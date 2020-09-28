COVID-19 fund: Account to Ondo people, not NGO ― PDP replies Akeredolu 

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges EFCC to swing into action

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

With less than two weeks to the Ondo state governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national campaign council has described the excuse by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu that he submitted the account of the spending of COVID-19 response funds to an Abuja based Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, as self-indicting.

The PDP stated this in a release signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday.

The party chided Governor Akeredolu for allegedly seeking to drag in an NGO as a cover “to evade answering to queries put to him by the Ondo people who demand a detailed public account of the COVID-19 intervention funds following allegations of diversions by officials of his administration,” and urged him to account to the people.

The statement read in part: “It is sickening that Governor Akeredolu seeks to confuse the citizens of Ondo state by referring to a bank account he claimed to have sent to an NGO, which provides no proofs of actual item purchases as well as the actual delivery of materials and services for payments.

“We invite Nigerians and the Ondo people to note that Governor Akeredolu’s self-serving administration has failed to account to the people on the management of the fund, having failed to show the term of expenditures, approving details; quantity and quality of products and services paid for; as well as confirmation of actual delivery for payments made.

“The response by Governor Akeredolu has only muddled up statutory financial accounting system by referring the people of Ondo to an NGO in Abuja.

“Our campaign, therefore, invites the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to immediately commence an investigation into the handling of the Ondo COVID-19 funds now that Governor Akeredolu has failed to give a proper account as demanded by the Ondo people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

