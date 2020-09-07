COVID-19: Adeboye reassures victory over pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

urges Nigerians to be appreciative

By Olayinka Latona

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has reassured Christians all over the world of victory over the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

Addressing participants during the church‘s monthly thanksgiving service at the church national headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, Pastor Adeboye said Nigerians have every reason to thank God for His grace on the nation.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Ebenezer’, Adeboye said that God has been gracious to us as a nation, stressing that several advanced countries with necessary medicare facilities were seriously ravaged by the pandemic but God showed Nigeria mercy despite the state of our health sector.

In his words: “It is enough to have God by your side. Look at Nigeria, we have no help but God. When I see nations of the world with all resources and all kinds of facilities yet the coronavirus was ravaging them.

“In spite that we have nothing and far less than what other countries have, God saw us through. The mighty God has helped us this far. I say Lord we thank you.

“If you have God as your helper that is enough for you to praise God forever. The support of God is enough. The One Who says to the devil this is how far you can go, you can’t go beyond this,” he analysed, stressing that the real lesson mankind must learn from the current pandemic, is that the wisest wisdom of man is still foolishness before God.

Narrating his childhood experience, the revered minister of God stated that he would continue to appreciate God and thank Him, recalling how God took him through thick and thin to become what he is today.

According to him: “If nobody thanks God, I will. I began wearing shoes at 18. If I look back from where I am coming from I cannot but thank God for His mercies. If I recall those who grew up together with me and see how God has shown me mercy, I can’t but thank Him.

“Some of the people I grew up with are not even where I started from. I grew up among witches and wizards and they never used to hide it.

“My mother used to tell me not to eat from people. We grew up among thorns and it pleases the Almighty God to make us a rose. We grew up among enemies that pretended to be friends.

Continuing, Adeboye said he is always amazed at the mercy of God. “The mighty God has helped us this far. He has saved our souls. If nobody else is praising the Lord let the redeemed of the Lord praise him.”

