Covenant University appoints Prof Williams Acting VC

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Board of Regents of Covenant University has appointed Professor Akan Williams as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Williams’ appointment, according to the institution’s spokesman, Mr. Emmanuel Attat, was made on Tuesday, September 22, following the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor A. A. A. Atayero.

The indigene of Itoko, Ibesikpo-Asutan LGA of Akwa Ibom, earned a B.Sc (Chemistry) from the University of Calabar in 1991, an M.Sc (Petroleum Chemistry) from the University of Port Harcourt and a Ph.D. (Environmental Chemistry) from Covenant University.

He is a Professor of Analytical/Environmental Chemistry. And prior to his recent appointment, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Professor Williams had earlier served as Head, Department of Chemistry; Director, Vice-Chancellor’s Office; Director, Academic Planning and Dean of Students.

He also served as Chairman of about 23 strategic committees in the University at different times.

The new Acting VC, who belonged to several professional bodies and has served as a member of the National Universities Commission, NUC, accreditation team is a Pastor with the Living Faith Church.

He is District Pastor, Winners Satellite Fellowship, WSF, Canaan Land. He is married to Deaconess Lifted Williams and are blessed with two sons.

