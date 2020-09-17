Convoy attack: Akeredolu asks police to investigate, arrest, prosecute culprits

Kindly Share This Story:

Life of people more important than my election

Expresses regret over attacks

Dayo Johnson – Akure

CANDIDATE of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu has asked the state police command to investigate, arrest and prosecute the political thugs that attacked his convoy and that of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede in Oba Akoko area of the state on Wednesday.

He, however, expressed regret over the political violence that ruptured the existing peace in the state.

Akeredolu pointed out that the lives of the people of the state are more important than his election.

Recall that his convoy and that of his rival, the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede were attacked by political thugs who destroyed campaign vehicles and injured scores of party supporters.

Sophisticated weapons were freely used by the political thugs who fired gunshots at each other.

Jegede alleged that the firing of gunshots at his vehicle was a clear attempt to assassinate him.

But, Akeredolu in a statement by his campaign organisation in Akure expressed regret “over the incident that occurred in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, 16th September 2020 where supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) were involved in violence resulting into burning and damage of campaign vehicles of both parties.

The statement issued by the spokesperson of the organisation Olabode Richard Olatunde described the violence as most unfortunate, considering the prevailing peace that his administration has maintained in the state.

Akeredolu recalled that “on his way to Ikare-Akoko in continuation of his campaign, he saw some members of the PDP by the roadside who waved at him and he waved back as their governor, wondering what could have led to the violence which was brought to his notice while leaving the palace of Owa Ale of Ikare.

He called “on the PDP and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede to rein in their supporters, as he would do to those of the APC, the Governor restates that his campaign organisation believes in peace and will not negotiate that on the altar of politics or political aspiration.

He, therefore, urged “the police to ensure that the campaign itinerary of the various political parties is properly aligned henceforth, thereby not allowing the different political parties on the same corridor at the same time, so as not to give room for any future clash which mostly occurred without the knowledge of the candidates and behind the leaders of the parties.

Akeredolu also tasked the police to investigate the incident and prosecute any culprit arrested, to serve as a deterrent to those who may want to cause trouble before, during and after the Governorship election in the state.

Vanguard

