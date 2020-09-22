Clever mind Educational foundation drives covid- 19 invtervention scheme for orphans

In a bid to compliment the efforts of the Delta State government, the Cleverminds Educational foundation has reached over 1000 Orphans and underprivileged children in orhumarho, Edjeba, Iyara and Alaka communities in Delta State with it’s community Mentoring/free primary 6 lesson Project.

Mr Zion Oshiobugie, founder of the cleverminds educational foundation Said the Project which started in March 2020 as a means to help bridge the educational gap between kids in rural areas and their counterpart in other privileged areas is an intiative of the Foundation that helped Children in the most rural areas of Warri in Delta State to get food, face masks, gifts, Mentoring and free primary 6 lessons weekly since March 2020.

According to him the project has been supported by donors and partners especially the chairman of warri south LGA Dr Micheal Tidi, Ph.D, Dr Paddy Emmanuel Iyamu, Chairmen of all the rural areas we worked and our volunteer teachers

“The cleverminds educational foundation’s community mentoring project had a total of 10 volunteers/teachers who made sure the project ran well for a total of 28 weeks.

The project has reached a total of 1100 children who learnt basic moral values and curriculum based topics for primary 6 lesson in a bid to prepare them for the placement exams to hold September 26th 2020. The project ended on the 19th of September having been ongoing since the COVID-19 pandemic Lock down was announced in March 2020.

The module which was taught for 28 weeks since March 2020, includes but is not limited to:

*Maths and English ,Teamwork. ,Self-care,Seeing possibilities where others see problems,Motivation,Time management,Accepting responsibility,Kindness,Respect and Love.

“ cleverminds educational foundation has always been an advocate for Orphans and underprivileged children’s Education because he believes that every child deserves a good Education no matter where they live. Mr Zion, through the Cleverminds educational foundation support intervention for orphans and underprivileged children. The foundation has a government approved free school for orphans in edjeba warri Delta State and support orphans and underprivileged children with clothes, food and psycho social support.