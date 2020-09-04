Chris Cuomo denies rumors of sexual misconduct

Kindly Share This Story:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been caught on a secretly recorded conversation denying rumors of sexual misconduct during a conversation with President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, according to reports.

In the recording, obtained by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the two men are purportedly heard discussing how journalists have asked ABC Cuomo’s former employer, if women have made allegations against him, according to the Washington Examiner.

In the recording, Cuomo is allegedly heard saying: “You know, I’m always careful when I talk to media. Do you know how many phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they’ve heard about me, to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC?”

He adds: “Guys calling and saying, ‘I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC. He used to invite women to a hotel and open his bathrobe.’ Do I look like the kind of guy who’s gotta do that?”

“Sure, why not?” Cohen allegedly replies.

CBS fired Rose in late 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations, including claims that he would walk around naked in front of his female staff.

