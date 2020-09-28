Breaking News
CBN licenses Greenwich as Merchant Bank

CBN

In a continuing move to expand the banking space, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has granted Greenwich Trust  Limited licence to operate as a merchant bank in Nigeria

The entity, previously operating only in the capital market in the country, is now to be known as Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited.

This license allows Greenwich Merchant Bank to upscale and offer such diverse services as Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Financial Advisory Services, Securities Dealing, Treasury, Wealth and Asset management, among many other banking services.

The license makes it possible for the company to provide increased value to stakeholders beyond its previous scope.

