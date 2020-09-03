Capital market lawyers hold virtual conference on healthcare sector

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Capital Market Solicitors’ Association, CMSA, Virtual Annual Business Luncheon with the theme: “Financial Opportunities in the Capital Markets – An Aid to Improving the Nigerian Healthcare Sector”, is scheduled to hold September 15.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Efeomo Olotu, Chair of the Planning Committee said: “The Nigerian healthcare sector has faced numerous challenges ranging from poor funding and inadequate health infrastructure to a great loss in revenue of over $1 billion annually from medical tourism.

“Similar to any other form of organised economic activity, easy access to capital is important for the efficient delivery of high-quality medical services in any healthcare sector worldwide.

“At the 2020 virtual annual business luncheon, we intend that discussions focus on the current climate in the Nigerian healthcare sector, following the COVID-19 pandemic, governmental response and the role of the capital market in creating pathways in strengthening a stunted healthcare sector through easy access to capital in resolving the prevalent challenges against affordability, accessibility, liquidity and funding.

“This premiere virtual luncheon promises to be engaging and a conversation opener with the keynote speech delivered by Mr. Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, and Mr. Olabode Agusto, Founding Managing Director of Agusto & Co., and Chairman of the Advisory Board of First Cardiology Consultant, respectively.”

The CMSA is an independent self-regulatory association of solicitors and commercial law firms engaged in capital market practice of over 50 members with access to a pool of expert professional market knowledge.

