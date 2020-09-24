CAMA Act will help us fight corruption, says Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained that the recently passed Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA), would entrench transparency and corporate accountability and enhance the fight against corruption.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari spoke in a video message presented at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) 2020 Virtual Leaders’ Summit.

The event was held on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA75) in New York, United States.

The Nigerian leader said: ”Since the inception of our administration in 2015, government has been committed to changing international and domestic perceptions regarding Nigeria’s readiness to fight corruption and foster good governance.

”We focused on the task of dealing head-on with this destructive monster which led us to joining the Open Government Partnership and making reform commitments such as to establish a public central register of beneficial owners of corporate entities.

”Since then, we have made significant progress in implementing tougher anti-corruption measures, including my recent assent to the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

”The Act provides a legal framework for the implementation of Beneficial Ownership Information Disclosure in Nigeria.

”Being an OGP member-country has helped Nigeria learn from other countries tackling similar challenges, and to build a coalition to support these reforms across the private sector and civil society.

”It has also aided our journey towards building citizens’ trust in government,” he said.

According to the president, as COVID-19 cases continue to accelerate worldwide, it has become clear that governments cannot solve all the challenges of the pandemic alone.

“It is only through open governance and working with citizens that nations can succeed.

”We face a significant contraction in the global economy in 2020; the world is facing the unprecedented twin challenges of managing the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

”In these times, citizens worldwide are seeking more information, engagement and support from their governments,” he said.

The Nigerian leader pledged that his administration would continue to use its OGP membership to ensure that open government approaches strengthen the pandemic management.

He added that the Nigerian government would sustain consultations and engagements with citizens through Civil Society Organisations and the Organised Private Sector on COVID-19 response and recovery plan.

According to him, these consultations are in line with the effort of his administration to encourage public participation in government policies and programmes.

”Our recovery package includes support to businesses, to vulnerable communities and expansion of public works.

”Our aim is to make all these efforts more effective by making them open,” he said.

Buhari recounted that soon after joining this partnership, Nigeria had the privilege of being elected to the OGP Global Steering Committee.

He acknowledged that Nigeria, as a leader in the OGP Steering Committee, had learnt from both government and non-government counterparts on international best practices.

”I am also glad that Nigeria’s pioneering sub-national Open Government Partnership Model has become one of the leading examples driving the expansion of the Open Government Partnership Local Programme.

”Nigeria will also champion the tenets of the Open Government Partnership through our leadership role in regional institutions.

”We aim to expand the partnership on the African Continent by continuing to play a leading role in the International Steering Committee.

”As we look forward to celebrating 10 years of the existence of the Open Government Partnership next year, it is my earnest wish that all countries in the world will adopt Open Government principles and help democracy live up to the expectations of citizens having a voice at and beyond the ballot box,” he said.

Buhari thanked the leadership and staff of the OGP Global Support Unit for ”the enormous work they do to ensure that voices are not only heard but valued”.

He encouraged Nigerians to get involved in the OGP and help shape and sustain the country’s democracy now and in the future.

Among those who participated in the virtual event were Heads of State and Government of Argentina, Canada, France, Georgia and Germany as well as civil society leaders who have played a central role in their countries to ensure a full, fair and inclusive response and recovery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

