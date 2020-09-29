Breaking News
Buhari sympathises with Jigawa flood victims

On 7:24 pmIn Newsby
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sympathy for the victims of the Hadejia floods Which destroyed over 100,000 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa State.

President Buhari decried the tragedy that also claimed lives, lamenting that “this level of destruction as a result of a natural disaster is unprecedented and devastating.”

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday said, “this destruction to farmlands is particularly worrisome because it comes at a time my government is vigorously pursuing efforts to boost local rice production and end importation of the commodity.”

He noted that “since agriculture is the largest employer of labour and a major source of income for most ordinary Nigerians, the destruction of rice farms in Jigawa State is bad news not only for the victims but also for the government policy of achieving food sufficiency and food security in the country.”

President Buhari extended his sympathies to the victims and assured them that government would not abandon them.

