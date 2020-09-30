Buhari swears-in 4 new Permanent Secretaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday swore-in four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The swearing-in ceremony took place just before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, virtual meeting, in the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The four new Permanent Secretaries, made up of three men and a lady, are completing the list of 16 persons appointed in June this year, among whom 12 persons had been sworn-in more than a month ago.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mr. James Sule from Kaduna State; Mr Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State; Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers State; and Mr Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from Zamfara State.

Physically present for the FEC meeting after the swearing-in of the Permanent Secretaries are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Four Ministers who are physically present are the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba.

Other Ministers are expected to join from their various offices in Abuja, through video conference.

Vanguard News Nigeria

