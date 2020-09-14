British Council’s library goes digital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As part of the British Council’s commitment towards making educational and entertainment resources available to everyone, the organisation has launched its globally renowned digital library in Nigeria.

Designed with the aim of restoring and encouraging a reading culture among Nigerians by facilitating self-paced and convenient learning, access to the Digital Library will be free for 3 months for every registered member.

Members of the Digital library will have access to world-class resources at the tip of your fingers, from online study resources and academic journals to popular eBooks and audio-books, award-winning movies and documentaries, magazines and newspapers, comics and graphics novels from around the world and learning resources to develop your skills.

Lucy Pearson, Country Director Nigeria, and West Africa Lead, British Council, hinted that

“For many years, the British Council has been renowned all over the world for its libraries and, the closure of our physical libraries in Nigeria was sad for us. I am delighted today to see the launch of our new British Council Digital Library which will give access to thousands of entertainment and educational resources to all Nigerians regardless of their geographical location within Nigeria.

“This will bring digital reading and learning through an easy to access the platform directly to your computers and smartphones. Furthermore, we are offering free access to the platform for 3 months. I hope Nigerians sign up to this unique opportunity”

The free subscription to the library offers members access to over 100,000 scholarly e-books, tens of thousands of premium e-books, over 1,200 online learning resources, newspapers and magazines as soon as they are published all over the world.

Also, comics, ranging from Marvel, Disney and all your favourite comic authors, over 200 live theatres, film, opera, dance, and music productions from the BBC, Royal Shakespeare Company, and also curriculum-linked educational resources, including interviews with industry professionals, study guides and workshops, are available.

The library also provides access to numerous IELTS preparation content to support individuals preparing for tests.

The British Council Digital Library can be accessed via a browser or an app on the android and IOS devices. Intending members will be required to register after which they can explore the best of collections from the UK and around the world.

