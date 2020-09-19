Breaking: Vote buying in Edo as aggrieved voters protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Aggrieved voters are currently protesting against vote buying at Emokpae Model Primary on Mission Road, where Obaseki will cast his vote.

A woman who asked newsmen to hide her identity said, she will collect the money and vote for the candidate of her choice

Also TheCable reported that in polling unit eight, ward two of Okpon area in Ovia south-west, Benin, voters were seen discreetly exchanging their permanent voter cards (PVC) for money with party agents.

READ ALSO:

A man wearing a party identification card was seen exchanging N1,000 for an elderly lady’s PVC. The dark-skinned man, who wore a black t-shirt did the same thing with about three other voters — but discreetly and carefully before he moved away to another direction.

In the same polling unit, it was observed that a child of less than 14 years had a voter card which he exchanged for N1,000.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: