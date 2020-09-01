Breaking News
Breaking: Two dead, six rescued in Lagos accident

Lagos accident

By Bose Adelaja

Two persons were reported dead while six others, were reportedly rescued alive, Monday, in Lagos, following a late-night accident involving four vehicles which occurred at Anthony inward Gbagada.

The incident was said to have involved two tipping trucks one with number plate AKM 741 ZT and another unidentified, an unidentified tanker and an unidentified commercial bus which collided at the scene.

Eyewitnesses’ account attributed the incident to reckless driving which left some of the occupants trapped having sustained varying degrees of injuries, unfortunately, two adult females, were recovered dead on the spot.

Confirming the incident, the Director+General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu
said the first responders at the scene were the Lagos Ambulance Service, Lagos Fire Service and Lagos Response Unit LRU,

He said the victims were rescued through the use of the agency’s light rescue equipment. “They were found to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and unfortunately I, two female adults lost their lives at the scene,” he said.

As at the time of this report, a rescue operation was ongoing.

Vanguard News

