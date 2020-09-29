BREAKING: Two dead as unknown assailants attack Fulani herdsmen’s camp in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

No fewer than two unidentified persons have been reportedly killed at Ukwu-Achi Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The killing of the two persons was said to be herdsmen related.

Vanguard investigation revealed that many members of the affected Community were seen running helter-skelter for fear of being arrested by the police.

Ukwu-Achi Ishieke, the Location of the incident is partly along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.

When contacted, the Ebonyi State Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah, who stated that she didn’t have enough information about the development, promised to get back to Vanguard on the matter.

“I don’t have information about the said clash but the Commissioner of Police and I were planning to go to the scene to ascertain the situation.”

Meanwhile, in a press release by the Police Command signed by the PPRP, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Maku, stated that investigation into the matter had commenced in earnest.

“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Philip Sule Maku, has condemned the attack on Fulani Herdsmen Camp at Ukwuachi Forest Ishieke in Ebonyi LGA of the State, which resulted to the death of two (2) persons one Adamu Ibrahim ‘m’ 7 years and Jubril Ibrahim ‘m’ 15years living two (2) others critically injured, who are currently receiving treatment at AE-Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

“One Ado Ibrahim, a Fulani herdsman, who reported at Ishieke Division stated that the victims are his grandchildren and that the attack took place at their camp in the aforementioned area while the children were sleeping after cow grazing on the 28th September 2020 by 9 pm.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police who undertook a tour to the area has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the perpetrators who fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“He also urges the general public especially herders to remain calm and not to embark on any reprisal attack as the Command under his watch will live no stone on a turn for the interest of justice.”

