BREAKING: Over 300 policemen lay siege to Wike's hotel in Benin, PDP cries out

Victor Ogunyinka

The hotel where Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is lodging in Benin, Edo State capital is under siege by over 300 policemen, People Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Rivers chapter, Akawor Desmond, has alleged.

A thread posted on the Twitter handle of the Rivers State governor, Friday evening and credited to Desmond explained that “The Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State has been held siege by over 300 Policemen.

“Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is the same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC.

“Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

“And in a breach of the pledge, they made security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.

“Rivers People Warn that we Shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor,” signed: Ambassador Akawor Desmond, Chairman PDP Rivers State.

 

Vanguard

