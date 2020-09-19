Breaking: One reportedly shot during voting in Edo

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Following the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo, one person has been reportedly shot at Ologbo in Ikpoba Okah LGA, Edo State.
“I heard gunshots and called the DPO Ologbo. He told it was police that fired warning shots to disperse the crowd when the place became rowdy. The area is calm and peaceful now”, said Ologbo Dukedoom, the Enogie, HRH Jason Owen Akenzua who called the DPO to confirm the gun shot, according to Nation Newspaper.
