Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: One reportedly shot during voting in Edo

On 12:07 pmIn Edo electionsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Pregnant teenager, stolen 7 children rescued in AnambraFollowing the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo, one person has been reportedly shot at Ologbo in Ikpoba Okah LGA, Edo State.

“I heard gunshots and called the DPO Ologbo. He told it was police that fired warning shots to disperse the crowd when the place became rowdy. The area is calm and peaceful now”, said Ologbo Dukedoom, the Enogie, HRH Jason Owen Akenzua who called the DPO to confirm the gun shot, according to Nation Newspaper.

READ ALSO: VIDEOS: Interesting scenes from ongoing election in Edo

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!