Breaking: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 50k votes in 11 LGA’s

By Nwafor Sunday

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and of course the current governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki is currently leading his major opponent from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with more than fifty thousand (50), votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced the results collated in eleven local governments and Obaseki has garnered more votes than any of the contenders in the ongoing election in the state.

With a total of 18 local governments in Edo, INEC has announced 11 remaining 7 local governments to go.

Below are the results as reported by TheCable:

Igueben

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Esan central

PDP: 10,964

APC: 6,719

Etsako west

PDP 17,959

APC 26,140

Egor

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202

Esan west

PDP – 17,433

APC – 7,189

Uhunmwonde

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

Etsako east

PDP: 10,668

APC: 17,011

Owan east

PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295

Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218

Esan south-east

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237

Esan north-east

PDP: 13,579

APC: 6,559

TOTAL

PDP: 182,473

APC: 131,741

Margin: 50,732

