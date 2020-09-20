Breaking: Obaseki leads Ize-Iyamu with 50k votes in 11 LGA’s

By Nwafor Sunday
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and of course the current governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki is currently leading his major opponent from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with more than fifty thousand (50), votes
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced the results collated in eleven local governments and Obaseki has garnered more votes than any of the contenders in the ongoing election in the state.
With a total of 18 local governments in Edo, INEC has announced 11 remaining 7 local governments to go.
Below are the results as reported by TheCable:
Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan central
PDP: 10,964
APC: 6,719
Etsako west
PDP 17,959
APC 26,140
Egor
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Esan west
PDP – 17,433
APC – 7,189
Uhunmwonde
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
Etsako east
PDP: 10,668
APC: 17,011
Owan east
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Esan south-east
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Esan north-east
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559
TOTAL
PDP: 182,473
APC: 131,741
Margin: 50,732