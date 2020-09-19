Breaking: Obaseki finally casts his vote

Breaking News
Obaseki finally casts his vote

By Nwafor Sunday

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Edo, Godwin Obaseki has cast his vote. Obaseki had waited for about an hour on the queue before casting his vote.

There was pandemonium at his polling unit 19, ward 04 in Oredo local area when a fight broke out between party supporters.

Vanguard had equally reported how aggrieved voters protested against vote buying at Emokpae Model Primary on Mission Road.

 

 

