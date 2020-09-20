Breaking: I’m still studying results; will announce my next move – Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Godwin Obaseki, winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial election, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Sunday said “he is studying the results’, noting that he would announce his next move.

Ize-Iyamu had yesterday commended the electoral process saying; ‘I am confident of a win this election’, “The process is good and going on smoothly; there is no thuggery and violence, the place is peaceful and calm. “I am happy that INEC has a thermometer to check the temperature and they also give out face masks to our people. “We encourage our people to come out in batches so they can strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols of social distances”.

Today, Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, polled 223,619.

Governor Obaseki used a margin of 84,336 votes to defeat Pastor Osagie.

Reacting hours after the announcement, Ize-Iyamu via his twitter handle opined: “I thank and appreciate my supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting, for their support and determination during the election.

“I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon.”

See his tweet below:

I thank and appreciate my supporters, who had to endure many evils including being prevented from voting, for their support and determination during the election. I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce my next move soon. pic.twitter.com/ICQp9y97aw — Pastor Ize-Iyamu (@PastorIzeIyamu) September 20, 2020

