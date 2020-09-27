Breaking: Gbajabiamila begs NLC to suspend strike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Sunday, appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to suspend its industrial action against electricity tariff hike and fuel price increase.

The Speaker, made the plea on Sunday at the National Assembly, at an interventionist meeting with the leadership of the NLC, led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

“We want to appeal to you, to please let us tarry a while, even if it is for a couple of weeks”, the Speaker told the NLC”.

