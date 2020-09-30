FG suspends electricity tariff hike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has finally issued an order suspending the September 1, 2020 hike in electricity tariff for two weeks

This is in line with the agreement reached with the organised Labour on the suspension of strike over the hike in electricity tariff and increase in pump price of petrol Sunday night.

NERC Tuesday night handed the order to the 11 electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, in the country to suspend the recent hike in tariff.

The suspension of the hike in tariff for 14 days in the first instance is to enable wider consultations between the Government and labour with a view to reaching a compromise and resolution of the contending issues involved.

According to the NERC, the tariff suspension will be from September 28, 2020 to October 2, 2020.

The Order, No. NERC/209/2020, with the title: “NERC Order on suspension of the Multi Year Tariff Order 2020 for the electricity distribution licensees, addressed to DISCOs was signed by the NERC Chairman, James Momoh; and the Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

