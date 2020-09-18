Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal government, Friday apologized to Nigerians for asking all account holders in the financial institutions to re-register.

The government had via its official twitter handle, said: “This is to notify the general public that all account holders in Financial Institutions (Banks, Insurance Companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective Financial Institutions.”

Having seen Nigerians reactions therein, FG in a riposte retracted its statement and deleted its earlier tweet.

Apologizing to Nigerians, FG said: “We apologize for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the FIRS Nigeria

Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly”.

We apologize for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly pic.twitter.com/KBiPh0lCwJ — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 18, 2020

Vanguard

