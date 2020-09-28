Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Emmanuel Uduaghan returns to PDP

Uduaghan replies Akpabio on NDDC contractBy Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after about two years in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Uduaghan formally rejoined the PDP Monday morning in his hometown, Abigborodo in Warri North Local Government Area of the State.

The Former Governor in his Facebook handle this morning, in a post titled: “I AM BACK HOME”, said “I am back to join forces with other party leaders to strengthen our party, the largest Party in Africa -PDP!

“Haven tasted the other side, it feels refreshing to be back home!  “Thank you all for receiving me back. It feels like I never left.

“God bless you!”

Details coming soon:

