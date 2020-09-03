[Breaking] COVID-19: FG relaxes restrictions

…Curfew now 12 am to 4 am
By Omeiza Ajayi
The Federal Government has relaxed emergency restrictions put in place in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, night-time curfew has relaxed and would only be effective between 12 am and 4 am.
Also, amusement parks, cinemas recreation centres to operate at half capacity while bars and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.
Details later…
