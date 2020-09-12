Vanguard Logo

BBNaija: Dorathy advises Ozo to leave Nengi, act like a man

Dorathy advises Ozo to leave Nengi, 'act like a man and not chicken'

By David Royal

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy who once had affection for fellow housemate, Ozo, has advised him(Ozo) to leave Nengi alone since a relationship is not working out for both of them.

Dorothy who told Ozo to act like a man and stop being like a chicken gave her advice to Ozo following his second strike on Day 54, urging him to focus on the game and let Nengi be and according to Dorathy, Nengi is a distraction but Ozo keeps going back to her.

She said “You are like a chicken, you are supposed to be a man.

“Nengi is a distraction to you, you know this but choose to remain there for weeks despite the fact that you are not in a relationship.

“Why do you keep refusing to make smart decisions? If I advise you now later you would go ahead and do the same thing again.

“Henceforth act like a man, you can’t be losing both ways. We are in this House to win.”

