Bayelsa west: Dickson gets endorsement from APC stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Campaign of the APC Candidate for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, has run into more trouble as stakeholders of the party have embarked on the community by community endorsement of former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, the Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, the PDP has claimed.

The Stakeholders of the APC in Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Area, led by the Chairman, APC Grassroots mobilization Sagbama/Ekeremor, Mr Ebide Brown, converged at Isampou on Friday and “decided that efforts must be made to prevent the political ambition of any politician from damaging the existing cordial relationship between Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas in the Senatorial district.”

Also read:

The Stakeholders and community leaders of Isampou community, Aleibiri community, Amanaigbene, Peretorugbebe, and others were unanimous in their position that they would not support any political party and candidate that would scuttle the existing agreement on power-sharing between Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas which make up the Senatorial district.

Mr Ebide Brown said while addressing APC leaders, that the party stakeholders had to take the bold decision to wrest the people of the area from needless bitterness and division.

He said the stakeholders decided to embark on a comprehensive programme of endorsements for Chief Dickson because it was improper and unfair for the two National Assembly positions in the district to go to Ekeremor.

He stressed that any arrangement that promotes an Ekeremor candidacy for the Senate when the position of the House of Representatives is being occupied by an Ekeremor son is both indefensible and unacceptable.

Brown insisted that the two positions of Senator and Member House òf Reps are shared between Ekeremor and Sagbama and the two had not gone to any single council since the commencement of democratic governance in 1999.

Brown added that the performance of Chief Dickson as Governor was also a major reason the people have resolved to back him for the Senatorial job.

He said that “the Sagbama/ Ekeremor people are grateful to the former Governor for the construction of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, a university, a polytechnic, general hospitals and several projects in the Sagbama/Ekeremor Senatorial District.

According to him, there is no better and suitable person to go to the Senate than Chief Dickson who has the courage, the experience and the network to speak for the district, Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation.

Stakeholders at the meeting include Hon, Peres Adakuru, financial sec APC Grassroots mobilization Sagbama/Ekeremor, Stanley Beralade leader Amanaigbene community,Tabu Pudiya, Coordinator Foutorugbene Community, APC grassroots mobilization sagbama/ekeremo, Kesta Femone Kesta, Coordinator, Aleibiri community.

Others are Werepere Okorie, co-coordinator Aleibiri community and Hitler Moses, Spokesperson APC grassroots mobilization sagbama/ Ekeremor.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: