Bayelsa senatorial by-elections: Ebebi, Ebifemowei emerge as APC candidates

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

THE All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa State has concluded its direct mode of primaries to fill in candidates for the West and Central Senatorial Districts of the state ahead of the October 31 senatorial by-elections in the state.

Gen. Abdulsalam Dahiru (retd), Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee announced the results at the State party secretariat on Thursday, he affirmed that Rt Hon Peremobowei Ebebi, a former deputy governor scored 10, 633 votes, to defeat Captain Mathew Karimo his closest rival and two others to clinch the party’s ticket in the West Senatorial primary election.

While Abel Ebifemowei emerged the candidate of the party in the Central Senatorial District with a total number of 24, 734 votes to defeat five others who also aspired to represent the party in the district.

In their separate acceptance speeches, Rt. Hon. Ebebi and Hon. Ebifemowei thanked party faithful for coming out en mass to vote them to fly the party flag in the October, 31 Senatorial elections.

The duo urged other aspirants who contested with them to see the outcome as a brotherly contest, calling on them to join hands together to work towards the victory of the APC in the upcoming bye-elections.

