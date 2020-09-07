Barcelona boss Koeman orders Suarez to train alone

Kindly Share This Story:

Luis Suarez has been told to train alone by new manager Ronald Koeman just days after Lionel Messi made an incredible transfer u-turn and decided to stay at the club.

Fresh reports from Spain have it that Koeman has just told Suarez to train alone with the club’s physio ahead of his rumored switch to Juventus. The Uruguayan was earlier notified by Koeman that he is no longer needed at the Spanish club, amid interests from several European clubs jostling for his services.

Suarez earlier lamented the spate at which affairs of the club were being run and had told the club to let him know his fate. It was gathered that Serie A and Premier League clubs have been in contact with the Uruguayan hoping to seal a personal agreement. And he could be playing in Italy next season with reports that Juventus are planning a clever move to seal a deal with Spanish club Barcelona for the Uruguayan.

Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio via Mirror claims that there are ongoing discussions between Barcelona and the Italian champions Juventus. It was gathered that just a little amount could be paid to the Spanish club in the form of a performance-based bonus.

Although Suarez has been quiet all through what has been a ‘manic week’ at his club over a row with Messi who later handed in a transfer request. And despite all these, Suarez and Messi were captured together leaving a restaurant on Thursday night, August 27.

However, the situation about Suarez’s exit is still not clear and he will wait for his lawyers to give their advice.

Vanguard

