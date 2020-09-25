Bamzy Richies: Nigerian based afrobeat artist talks new single

Kindly Share This Story:

Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-Lateef professionally known as “Bamzy Richies” Nigerian Based Afrobeat Artist, a performing craftsman was born in Ondo State, Nigeria and he has proved us he is here to stay after the release of his first project ‘Gains over Pain’ which featured Capdyse and has gained massive streams across all platforms and still counting and now he discusses his coming project named ‘1000 Night’.

Bamzy Richies plans a big come back with his new project 1000 Night, watch out for it.

