Babalakin appears before UNILAG Visitation Panel

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, on Thursday appeared before the Prof. Tukur Sa’ad-led Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to look into the affairs of the institution from 2017 till date.

Babalakin, who arrived the Senate Chambers, venue of the sitting of the panel at about 8.45 am, left to wait somewhere since the panel members were yet to arrive.

The panel members arrived at about 8.51 am and Babalakin came back to face the panel at about 8.58am.

