Attack on Zulum shocking, sad — Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has condemned Friday’s attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about persons reportedly 15 lost their lives and several others sustained injuries.

While sympathizing with his Borno state counterpart over the incident, Governor Ortom described the attack as shocking and sad.

The Governor in a statement, Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase urged his Borno state counterpart, not to the deterred by the incident.

Part of the statement read, “the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which some persons were killed is shocking and quite sad.

“I deeply sympathize with Governor Zulum and families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate ambush. I am optimistic that he will not be discouraged by the attack as he continues to support security agencies to restore peace to all parts of his state.

“May God grant the souls of the gallant security men on his convoy eternal rest.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: