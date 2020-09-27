Attack on Zulum: APC Govs task FG on support for security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF have condemned Saturday’s attack on the convoys of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and that of the Committee on Baga reconstruction.

Consequently, the governors have asked the federal government to immediately provide more logistic support for security agencies to ensure a return to normalcy in the state and the entire northeast.

Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in a statement on Sunday in Abuja also urged Nigerians to continue to support the state government in its renewed efforts to halt insurgency in the area.

Part of the statement reads; “We commiserate with the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on two convoys along Maiduguri/Baga Road of Borno State – one belonging to His Excellency Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the second belonging to the Committee on Baga reconstruction.

“As Progressive Governors, we are saddened by this dastardly attack, which has resulted in the unfortunate death of precious lives of security personnel and innocent citizens.

“We join our brother, Governor Zulum, our leaders in Borno State and all Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of all those who lost their lives. In this painful period, Nigerians should be strengthened by the determination of Governor Zulum to expedite peacebuilding process in Borno State and indeed the whole of North East.

“All Nigerians should rise in support of the laudable initiatives of Borno State Government to return citizens in the State back to normal life. We must rise in support of the people and government of Borno State to end all activities of Boko Haram insurgents, which promote trade and tax administration that fund their heinous activities.

“Clearly, the strategies and tactics currently adopted by Borno State and security agencies are very effective and the attack of Saturday, September 26, 2020, on the two convoys by the Boko Haram insurgents is to distract the government from ensuring that life return to normal in Borno State.

“While we commiserate with the Government and people of Borno State, we call on the Federal Government to immediately provide more logistical support to security agencies deployed to Borno state to ensure a speedy return to normal life in Borno State and the whole of North East.

“We, on our part, shall continue to support our colleague, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. We reaffirm our commitment to support our security agencies to end all activities of Boko Haram in all parts of Nigeria”.

