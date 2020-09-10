Athletics: Semenya laments court ruling on testosterone level

Kindly Share This Story:

Caster Semenya has been lamenting her lost appeal in Switzerland’s Federal Supreme Court ruling against the restriction of testosterone levels in female runners.

Semenya is not allowed to compete in events between 400m and a mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs, following a 2019 rule change by the governing body World Athletics.

“I am very disappointed,” the 29-year-old South African said. “I refuse to let World Athletics drug me or stop me from being who I am.”

Athletics’ governing body brought in a rule that athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) must either take the medication in order to compete in track events from 400m to the mile, or change to another distance.

Athletes with DSD have higher levels of natural testosterone, which World Athletics believes gives them a competitive advantage.

“Excluding female athletes or endangering our health solely because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history,” Semenya added. “I will continue to fight for the human rights of female athletes, both on the track and off the track until we can all run free the way we were born.

“I know what is right and will do all I can to protect basic human rights, for young girls everywhere.”

