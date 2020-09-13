Army extends Operation Sahel Sanity by 3 months

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Army has extended Operation Sahel Sanity, which is fighting banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the North West, to December.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the disclosure at a press conference at the Army Supper Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina, on Saturday.

Buratai said after careful review of the exercise, the operation was considered necessary to be extended to sustain successes achieved within the period and enable troops root out all forms criminality from the zone.

He said that the operation was also extended to the North Central to ensure peace in all parts of the country.

“We will continue to improve information gathering.

READ ALSO: Arrested Rivers notorious killer with N30M bounty died along with younger brother

“Although the gallant troops suffered from the terrain which gave them poor access to some areas during encounter, Nigerian Army was on top of situation,” he said.

He commended the host states – Zamfara and Katsina – for continued support and cooperation especially in the area of information sharing.

He said that communities must be ready to expose criminals among their friends and relatives, else, the consequences would get back to them.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: