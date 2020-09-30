Archbishop Okeke builds house for physically-challenged girl in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke has built and furnished a bungalow for a girl born without arms, Miss Ada Aniwetalu. The building has been handed over to her at Umuazu, Nteje in Oyi local government area of Anambra State,

At the handover ceremony, Archbishop Okeke said the unfortunate situation of the girl was brought to his attention by a Reverend Sister. What perhaps impressed the Archbishop most was that despite her disability, Ada writes and performs tasks with her toes.

He, therefore, resolved to help her achieve her life’s goals by placing her on a fully-paid scholarship together with her friend who resides with her and assists her in her daily chores.

In his characteristics manner, the cleric saw the need to provide her with a living apartment conducive for her personal development and studies and subsequently brought the plight of the girl to the attention of some individuals who contributed the money with which the project was realized in a record time.

Details of those who contributed towards building the house was not given but in particular, the Archbishop commended the magnanimity of Senator Victor Umeh, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso), Sir Ikem Osanakpo and Sir Evaristus Ubah, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

