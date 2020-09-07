Kindly Share This Story:

Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, on Sunday pledged the Church’s continued support for the administration of Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the Edo Gubernatorial Election scheduled for Sept. 19.

Suleman said that the ministry would continue to support the administration to ensure it succeeded in governance of the state.

He said this when he played host to Obaseki and his running mate, Mr Philip Shaibu, at the Church’s International Headquarters at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

“Though the altar is not for politics the church will not stop to pray for those in authority.

“I am a close friend of the running mate to the governor, and I believe the present administration deserves to steer the ship of the state for another four years,” Suleman said.

Earlier, Obaseki said they were in the church to receive prayers ahead of the Sept. 19, Governorship Election.

He noted that although church activities are temporarily on hold to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, they decided to visit the Church to appreciate God for a hitch-free tour of the state.

The governor said that the tour was for party campaigns and sensitisation exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Church later held a special prayer session for the PDP candidate and his running mate, as well as the entourage.

Vanguard News Nigeria

