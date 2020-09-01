APC mired in needless quarrels — Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Inaugurates consultative committee

…Our deference to APC won’t compromise legislature —Lawan

…APC’ll no longer condone errant members — Buni

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESI- DENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, noted with regret that despite the dominance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at all levels of government, the party is embroiled in bitter and unnecessary squabbles.

President Buhari stated this, while inaugurating the APC’s Executive-Legislative Consultative Committee at the Council Chamber, presidential villa, Abuja. The President said: “We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the government.

“Our party commands a clear majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The Vice President, the Senate President, Speaker and I, belong to APC. Working relationships between the executive and the legislature has been excellent so far.

“Our joint responsibility is to keep things where we can improve our communication and coordination.

“But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter, and on some occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles, costing us seats in the legislative and gubernatorial elections.

“This never should have happened. We are here to make sure such occurrences never happen again. We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and government.

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of separation of powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances, devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry. As one government, we must further align ourselves and be alive to our electoral promises. We need to nurture our party, which is the platform that will take us and our country forward.”

President Buhari said he was placing great faith in the consultative committee to help improve governance and APC’s achievements to Nigerians, adding that he expects regular feedback on the committee’s activities and “I am as always ready to lead and find solutions.”

He added: “Your success will directly enhance the success of this administration and greatly improve the conditions of our people.”

Briefing State House correspondents after the inauguration, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan explained that the essence of the consultative forum was for the branches of government to cooperate to enhance governance and will not compromise the legislature.

He said, “The legislature, the executive arm of government and of course the party in power, have seen the need to bring everybody on board, so that we are able to consult widely before major issues are tabled before the citizens of this country. Specifically, what we intend to achieve is to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians. We have promised Nigerians who voted for the APC at all levels.

“So, it is incumbent upon us at all levels and as a party to ensure we meet the expectations and aspirations of Nigerians.”

Also speaking, Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Bala Buni said a tripartite arrangement like the one just inaugurated was necessary for administration to deliver the much needed change. He warned that going forward, party members’ deviant behavior will no longer be tolerated.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on his part, said the committee inauguration was another solid foundation in the Buhari’s administration effort to advance the cause of democracy and governance in the country.

Vice President Osinbajo is the chairman of the committee.

The inauguration was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Lawan; Speaker, House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mustapha; Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Bala Buni; and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Waze, among others.

