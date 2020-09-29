APC enlists El-Rufai, Okorocha, others to reconcile Ekiti warring groups

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC has appointed a six-member reconciliation committee for the party’s Ekiti State Chapter.

The committee chaired by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai was inaugurated by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena in a statement said aside from the Kaduna governor, other members of the committee, House Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, Gen. Lawal Jafaru Isah (retd.), Sen. Rochas Okorocha, Gen. Muhammed Buba Marwa (retd.) and Mr Ini Morgan who would serve as Secretary.

“In line with the mandate of the APC Caretaker Committee and the President’s admonition to party members to support the amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes, we call on our esteemed party members and leaders in Ekiti State to approach the Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai-led Reconciliation Committee with all issues so as to achieve amicable settlement in the State Chapter”, APC said in the statement.

Vanguard

