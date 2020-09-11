Anglican Bishop condemns increase in electricity tariff, petrol price

Kindly Share This Story:

….asks FG to stop making life unbearable for citizens

Olayinka Latona

The Bishop of Lagos Diocese, (Anglican Communion), Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has frowned at the recent increase in electricity tariff and price of petrol, calling on the federal government to find a way of making life better for Nigerians.

Speaking at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square TBS, Lagos at the second session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, themed ‘Pray,Serve and Grow’, Olumakaiye said most Nigerians are suffering and that the various increases in prices of commodities is making life more intolerable for the masses.

He said it was wrong that government decided to hike fuel price and electricity tariff at a time when Nigerians are trying to recover from the effect of Covid-19.

In his words: ‘ It is heart-rending that all these are coming up at a time when we are just trying to get over the hassle brought upon us as individuals and collectively by the much dreaded coronavirus.

“At a time like this, putting manifestoes aside, the government should seek the comfort of all the citizens. Truth be told, fuel and electricity are the essential palliatives that can go round without been shortchanged.”

Olumakaiye however appealed to government to show mercy on Nigerians and take strategic steps to ameliorate their suffering: “We appeal to the government to take caution as the masses seek solace and comfort in them. If there is anytime we need the government most to relief us of incessant hardship, it is now.”

