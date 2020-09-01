Anambra 2021: 12 aspirants gunning for PDP ticket

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Twelve persons have declared interest in the November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

They include airline operator, Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo, United States of America – based surgeon, Dr. Godwin Maduka, House of Representatives member, Mr. Chris Azubogu, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Emeka Etiaba, Dr. Harry Oranezi, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Chuma Nzeribe, Mr. Val Ozigbo, Uche Oligbo and Ugochukwu Okeke.

There are indications that more people would join the race in the next few months.

Anambra State chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu told reporters in Awka Tuesday that the party would give all of them equal opportunity during the primaries for the selection of the party’s flag bearer.

According to him, unlike what used to be the situation during previous elections, the state executive committee would not allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to interfere in the selection process.

He observed that it was such meddlesomeness by people who claimed to be stakeholders that caused the defeat of PDP in the previous governorship elections in the state.

Nwobu said the party would avoid anything that could lead to rancour because PDP was determined to take over Anambra State to return the state to the path of progress.

He regretted that Anambra, which was debt-free before the emergence of the present administration, has been ranked among the highest debtor states in the country, adding that the people would no longer tolerate such a situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

