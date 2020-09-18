Amotekun Corps arrest herdsman, 65 cows over farm destruction in Ondo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A herdsman, Adamu Yussuf and his no fewer than 65 cows have been arrested by the Ondo State Amotekun Corps in Odoripo Community of Oda Town, in Akure South area of the state for allegedly destroying farmlands.

Vanguard gathered that they were arrested following complaints lodged by farmers in Odoripo community of Oda town against the incessant destruction of their farmlands by the herdsmen.

The farmers alleged that the herdsmen have been destroying their crops such as maize, cassava and yam planted on their farmlands at will.

It was gathered that the herdsmen and cows were caught in the act at about 3 am.

Acting on a tip-off, the Amotekun corps reportedly stormed the farm and arrested the herdsman together with his cows.

They were moved from community to the headquarters of the security outfit in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Vanguard was informed that the arrested suspect and the cows were later released after parting with N500,000.

Contacted, the state Commander security agency Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye confirmed the incident and warned the herdsmen to stop destroying farms in the state.

Adeleye said “If you continue to disturb farmers there will be no food for people to eat. This is why we are asking their leaders to talk to their men not to destroy people’s farmland any longer.

The chairman of the Miyetti Allah Association in the south West Alhaji Abubakar Audu appreciated the efforts of the state government in the resolution of the crisis.

Audu said that the matter had been resolve amicably.

According to him “We have had a meeting in the south-west and we have told our herdsmen not to perpetrate any havoc and we will keep talking to them and disciplinary action must be taken against anyone who go against this directive.

