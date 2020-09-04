Amber Energy drink to empower 400 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Amber Energy Drinks Limited, manufacturers of Amber Energy Drink, said it has embarked on an empowerment programme that will ameliorate the harsh economic conditions of 400 Nigerians who will serve as sales ambassadors for the

The manufacturer said it’s specifically seeking to ensure that Nigerians make money in their own country through trade finance loan so as to be financially independent to cope with life while enhancing their standards of living.

Flagging off the Empowerment scheme in Lagos, General Manager of Amber Energy Drink Limited, Ms. Lola Adedeji said: “Amber empowerment programme (AEP) was borne out of our core values and beliefs. We believe in helping people become more self-dependent by making more money and creating a livelihood for themselves”.

According to her “we believe Nigerians will and should drive the economy, we want them to have multiple streams of income so that they can be financially independent”, she disclosed adding that the scheme is such that would be mutually rewarding and profitable to all stakeholders. With this, a participant gets a product loan to the value of N100,000 to trade and repay the principal while interest would only be paid within a period of Four months. Interest rate, according to the General Manager is 5percent flat rate. The empowerment programme would also afford beneficiaries the opportunity to own Amber Energy Canopy for stocking and selling the products. The Canopy will also be repaid within twelve to eighteen months. Adedeji said the company would open an account with them and each will be credited with one-hundred thousand naira only. This will in turn be auto debited with 20 crates of Amber Energy Drinks that would be traded for repayment by the beneficiaries.

In her presentation at the event, Head of Sales for the company, Mrs. Temitope Adetiba said the company has put in place all arrangements to make the empowerment scheme a huge success.

