Alleged witchcraft: Man in police net for killing 60 year old aunty

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 23 year old man, Dansu Asogba for allegedly killing his 60 years old aunty, Iyabo Dansu on the 22nd of August 2020.

The suspect, according to a statement by the State command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report by two children of the deceased who reported at Ipokia Divisional headquarters.

The children said, “they received an information on the 22nd of August, 2020 about the demise of their mother who was not known to be suffering from any illness”.

They stated further that since they were not suspecting any foul play, they decided to burry her without necessarily reporting to the police.

But immediately after the burial, they heard an information that the suspect who is a nephew to the deceased was seen in her house on that fateful day, and shortly after he left, the woman was declared dead.

This rouse the suspicion of the people of the community and they threatened to carry out a traditional ritual which will expose the killer.

On hearing about the intention of the community to go spritual about the deceased death, the suspect Dansu Asogba came out and confessed to be responsible for the woman’s death.

Upon his confession, the DPO Ipokia Division, SP Adebayo Hakeem detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

The statement added that, “on interrogation, he admitted killing the deceased, but claimed that he did so because of his believe that the deceased was responsible for the death of his first child and the subsequent miscarriage suffered by his wife”.

“He confessed further that it was an iron rod he used to hit the woman on the neck which resulted to her death”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

The CP who expressed concern over the ignorance and primitive believe of some people, therefore warned that anybody who for any reason takes law into his or her hands will have him or herself to blame as the command will not tolerate such ignorant behavior at this jet age.

He therefore appealed to members of public to always report any of their greviances to law enforcement agencies who will properly investigate such complaint.

Vanguard

