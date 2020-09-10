Breaking News
Translate

Alleged internet fraud: EFCC arrests brothers, 3 others in Ibadan

On 7:21 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Alleged internet fraud: EFCC arrests brothers, 3 others in Ibadan
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two brothers and three others in Ibadan, over their alleged connection with internet fraud.

This was contained in a statement signed by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at their hideout situated in Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Adoke: Court cautions EFCC to limit requests for adjournment

Oyewale said that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

He said that four cars, laptops, exotic phones, and a stamp bearing the bursary section of Queensland University School of Medicine, Australia were recovered from the suspects.

Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!