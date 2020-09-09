Agency to invest N100m to drive industry digital resource

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

ECONOMY

BlackHouse Media (BHM), a Public Relations firm, has said it is investing N100million over the next couple of years, in a digital resource, Qomms, that will transform public relations and communications in Africa.

This intervention, according to the company, is an important step in addressing the industry’s several pain points and it will replace the company’s already existing BHM App which was introduced in 2014.

According to the Agency, the Qomms application will also serve as a pool of resources for the public relations practitioners as it is an upgraded application designed to meet the information needs of practitioners around the continent, and elsewhere.

READ ALSO MURIC wants special courts to try corruption cases, rapists castrated

The Agency also noted that with the digital intervention, BHM is repositioning itself to solve some of the most painful problems facing public relations and communications including education and training, recruitment, measurement, standardization, compensation, and networks.

Speaking on BHM Qomms, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle, said: “At BHM, we have a duty to not only contribute to the industry, but also to activate resources that will solve problems in our field. Qomms is set to revolutionize the industry and we are excited to be at the forefront of this.”

“Over the years, BHM has earned an enviable reputation from the impressive work done for a number of brands across various industries, as well as for its brilliant use of social media and its contribution to the PR industry.”

Kindly Share This Story: