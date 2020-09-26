Agbroko lauds Okowa over NARD double award

Agbroko said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa deserved to be called Health master looking at his achievements in the health sector.

The Ethiope West Local Government Council chairmanship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Irikefe Matthew Agbroko has felicitated with the Delta State Governor Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa for bagging double award by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) for “Pioneering Implementation of Residency Training in Nigeria’’ and as “Ambassador of State Health Tertiary Institution’’.

“The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has recorded visible achievements in the health sector .

“His health policy has ensured universal health coverage which guarantees availability, accessibility and affordability of health care for all Deltans with appropriate technology and accountability.

“ Alots of our hospitals have been upgraded with well trained health practitioners across the State.

“Okowa is the first governor in Nigeria to launch the Universal Health Coverage which has enrolled over 500,000 Deltans for the health programme.” he said while calling on Deltans to support the administration of Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa in building a more stronger Delta State.