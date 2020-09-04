Aderonke Dairo: Half human, half superhero

Kindly Share This Story:

Aderonke Adesewa Dairo is a seasoned health professional and advocate, Psychologist, and Social justice crusader; born in Ibadan on the 19th of July to the family of Engr. Olufemi and Mrs. Folasade Dairo who hails from the famous Fadairo family at Oke-Ofa, in Ibadan North-East Local Government area of Oyo State. Her family background is a rich mix of professionalism, industry, community leadership, and service. Her grandfather, Pa Fawole Fadairo was the Awise of Ibadanland.

Aderonke began her early education in Ronk New Age Primary School, Akobo, and proceeded to Command Day Secondary School Adekunle Fajuyi Army Cantonment in Ojoo area of Ibadan. Upon completion of her secondary education, she relocated to the United Kingdom for further studies. The disciplined training style of the Nigerian Army school system formed a solid foundation for Aderonke’s work ethics and social success in the UK as a medical practitioner. Aderonke is the founder of United Together Foundation UK, a Non-profit Organization that educates on and brings people together in the fight against bullying, racism & discrimination.

She also set up a UK-based, Nigeria-focused charity called Only-in-Nigeria Foundation which works to eradicate poverty through the provision of educational support (scholarships and back to school projects), business grants for single mothers, skills training programs, Police widows’ support and sexual health advice- including a free drop-in clinic. She also is the founder of Aderonke Omo Dairo (AOD) Foundation https://www.aderonkedairo.com, an NGO with a vision to change the African narrative concerning widows, tackles the prevalent issues of rape on young girls whilst also empowering single mothers, widows and unemployed youths with a view to reducing poverty in our communities with a mission to ensure a healthy populace which is fundamental to poverty alleviation.

Some of her past humanitarian acts include:

Scholarship grants to best two (2) students of government schools in the city of Ibadan Payment for UTME forms for 4 children of single mothers based in Ibadan. Free medical outreach conducted in 4 wards within Ibadan N/E local government. Oke Offa, Koloko, OjeElewa.(checks consisted of vitals check, blood pressure check, diabetes test, pregnancy test, and arthritis test). Over 1,500 patients benefited from this outreach within 5 days where free drugs were dispensed to over 80% of patients diagnosed. Free sexual health lectures delivered to over 700 Senior Secondary School Students across three (3) Secondary Schools in Ibadan (Bashorun High school, IMG Secondary School, Oke Offa, including her alma Mata, Command Day Secondary School One-on-one counseling conducted for selected students who confidentially admitted to sexual molestation and assaults at the various schools. 2,600 pieces of free sanitary pads and 3,000 note pads distributed across the schools where sexual health talks were given. Food palliatives including sanitizers give distributed to some communities in Ibadan at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aderonke has also been at the forefront of the agitation for stricter punishments for convicted rapists in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. She initiated a petition https://www.change.org/p/oyo-state-house-of-assembly-more-severe-punishment-for- to the Oyo State government in June 2020 following a series of rapes and murder that ravaged the state asking for stricter penalties for convicted rapists and has not relented in sensitizing her people on the dastardly act ever since. Aderonke has equally made several contributions to society during this time of pandemic by granting virtual interviews on different social media platforms and giving palliatives to some communities in Ibadan. Her AOD Foundation currently has a human right clinic that provides legal advice and helps people of little means on minor misdemeanours while the health clinic focuses on free health outreaches within the Ibadan metropolis.

Besides being a philanthropist, Aderonke also has an eye for the art and business of fashion. She founded the Glasgow Fashion Week http://www.gfashionweek.co.uk which is a unique event that combines international conferences, workshops, displays, and fashion shows in a sustainable and ethical manner.

She loves reading, going to the cinema, playing table tennis and badminton. Her personal life philosophy is summarized in her motto: “We rise by lifting others!”

