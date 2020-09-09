Achievements: PDP blasts Buhari over directive to ministers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken exception to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to his ministers to commence immediate propagation of the achievements of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government.

This is even as the party asked the President to take a second look at his government rather than tasking his appointees to propagate falsehood.

Addressing a group of women protesters at the PDP national secretariat on Wednesday, PDP national chairman , Uche Secondus, noted that Nigerians had become frustrated as a result of the harsh economy imposed on them owing largely to a lack of vision by the APC-led government.

According to Secondus, the country is facing multiple crisis because government under the watch of Buhari has failed to hit the ground running, five years after it was elected into office.

“Buhari has failed in all his promises. And now, there is a colossal failure in economy and other areas. People are going through hardship, pains and sorrow; yet, there is no hope ” Secondus said.

He described as sad that the President gathered his ministers at a retreat and ended without remedies to the legion of problems facing the country.

“Only yesterday (Tuesday), they gathered at a ministerial retreat clapping for doing nothing. The government is a colossal failure in all directions. Killing is now everywhere. Hunger has risen to an unbearable level.”

Secondus also counseled President Buhari to yield ground to the private sector to drive the private sector to turn the fortunes of the nation.

Vanguard

